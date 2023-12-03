Appeals court: Trump can get sued over Capitol retaliation

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision on Friday, a Washington DC appeals court ruled that former United States President Donald Trump is not immune from lawsuits over his alleged role in inciting the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. The legal action, brought forth by Democrats and Capitol Police officers, challenges Trump's assertion of "presidential immunity," contending that he can be held accountable for the violent events that transpired while he was still in power.



The unanimous verdict by the court rejected Trump's argument that his status as a former president shields him from liability. Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, in the ruling, emphasized that the concept of "presidential immunity" does not exempt Trump from civil suits when he acts in an unofficial, private capacity. Srinivasan underscored that when the president engages in actions outside of his official responsibilities, he is subject to legal proceedings like any other private citizen.



At the heart of the lawsuits are claims that Trump's provocative "fight like hell" speech before the riot served as encouragement for the mob to storm the Capitol, leading to the subsequent damages and chaos. The legal actions, brought by Democratic lawmakers and United States Capitol Police officers, seek damages from Trump. Notably, two officers injured during the riot are pursuing a minimum of USD75,000 in damages from the former president.



The court's decision marks a significant development in the legal aftermath of the Capitol riot, indicating that Trump can be held personally responsible for his actions during the tumultuous events. The ruling also underscores the principle that even a former president, when acting in a private capacity, is not shielded from legal consequences. As these lawsuits progress, they promise to delve into the complex legal terrain surrounding the balance between presidential authority and individual accountability, shedding light on the boundaries of immunity for high-profile figures in the aftermath of contentious events.





