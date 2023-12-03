Turkey achieves record high number for November exports, reaching USD23B

(MENAFN) Turkey's trade minister announced on Saturday that the country achieved a record-high figure for November exports, reaching USD23 billion.



Omer Bolat, speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, stated that overseas shipments experienced a 5.2 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year, according to Turkey's preliminary foreign trade data.



"Despite all the challenges and problems", exports grew on a monthly basis for the fifth consecutive month in November, Bolat stated.



Turkish imports declined by 5.6 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to USD28.9 billion in November, according to Omer Bolat.



Consequently, the country's foreign trade deficit continued to shrink, decreasing by 32.6 percent year-on-year to USD5.9 billion, Bolat noted. He further stated that the export-import coverage ratio increased by 8.2 points to 79.5 percent during the same period.



For the January-November period, Turkey's exports reached USD232.9 billion, reflecting a slight increase of 0.7 percent from the previous year. Inbound shipments, on the other hand, saw a marginal decrease of 0.5 percent, totaling USD332.8 billion, Bolat reported.



"We estimated that the negative impact of the Feb. 6 earthquakes on our exports in the February-November period is over USD6 billion," He declared.



Due to an increase in exports and a decrease in imports, Turkey's trade deficit has contracted for the fourth consecutive month, according to the trade minister.



The annualized pace of this contraction reached 32.6 percent, resulting in a trade gap of USD5.9 billion for the month, Bolat further noted.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526857