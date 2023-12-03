Doctors Without Borders accuses Israel of attacking Gaza evacuation convoy

(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) asserts that "all elements" point to the Israeli army as the party responsible for an assault on an evacuation convoy in the Gaza Strip in November.



In a declaration issued late on Friday, the French-based humanitarian group declared that its evacuation convoy was attacked in Gaza on November 18, with two of its staff workforce murdered in "what immediately appeared as a deliberate attack against clearly identified MSF cars."



"Two weeks later, after collecting the testimonies of MSF staff present that day in the convoy, MSF considers that all elements point to the responsibility of the Israeli army for this attack," the declaration further mentioned.



Denouncing the attack "in the strongest term," the organization sent its condolences to the relatives of the fatalities.



The MSF stated that it called for an official justification for the strike from Israeli government and asked for an unbiased probe.



The convoy, consisting of five cars, "all clearly identified by MSF logos," was on the way to southern Gaza with the intention of reaching a more secure area, as stated in the announcement.



The MSF also reported two distinct attacks in Gaza: the first on Nov. 20, involving gunfire directed at its facilities, and the second on Nov. 24, resulting in the destruction of one of its vehicles.



The MSF's statement included firsthand accounts of the attacks.



Following the declaration of the end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 178 Palestinians were killed and 589 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Friday.

