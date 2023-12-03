Demonstrators gather in Italy calling for boycotting Israeli products

(MENAFN) In a show of solidarity with Palestine, a gathering convened in the Italian capital of Rome, where demonstrators urged a boycott of Israeli products.



Approximately 100 protesters congregated on Filarete street in Rome, staging a rally on Friday to express support for Palestine and denounce Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip. They advocated for a boycott of products associated with Israel, displaying placards reading "Boycott Israel" and "Stop Genocide."



Several NGOs also participated in the demonstration, aligning with the crowd's call to boycott certain multinational corporations' offerings along with Israeli products.



Chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, the group vowed to conduct similar demonstrations nationwide to raise awareness about the boycott campaign.



Following the declaration of the end of a week-long humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.



As reported by the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes on Friday resulted in at least 178 Palestinian fatalities and 589 injuries.



The humanitarian pause, initiated on Nov. 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to facilitate hostage swaps and aid delivery, was terminated.



Since October 7, over 15,000 Palestinians, primarily children and women, have lost their lives in Israeli attacks subsequent to a cross-border assault by Hamas.

