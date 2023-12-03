Syrian regime forces fires village school in northwestern Syria injuring 3 civilians

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a village school in northwestern Syria was subjected to shelling by Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed groups, resulting in the injury of three civilians.



The victims included a teacher and two students in Afs, a village located in the province of Idlib. The Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) reported on Facebook that the injured individuals received first aid and were transported to a local hospital.



In 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran established four "de-escalation zones" in Syria, specifically in areas outside the Syrian government's control, during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan.



However, despite these efforts, the Bashar al-Assad regime, along with Iran-backed groups and Russia, persisted in attacks and managed to seize three out of the four designated districts.



Despite an additional agreement between Turkey and Russia in September 2018 to reinforce the cease-fire, attacks intensified once again in May 2019.



A new cease-fire deal for northwestern Syria was negotiated between Ankara and Moscow on March 5, 2020, and for the most part, the truce has been maintained.



Over the period from 2017 to 2020, approximately 2 million civilians, fleeing attacks, were compelled to migrate to regions near the Turkish border.

