QRDI Council Hosts 11Th MENA Regional Global Research Council Meeting

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, held the MENA Regional Global Research Council (GRC) meeting in Qatar.

Research Outcome Seminar (ROS), addressing pivotal topics including Disruptive Digital Technologies, Food Security, Microbiome, and Media Transformations, unfolded as a sideline activity during the Global Research Council Meeting on Nov 28.

The Global Research Council (GRC), a virtual organization comprised of heads of science and engineering funding agencies worldwide, is dedicated to promoting the sharing of data and best practices to foster high-quality collaboration among funding agencies globally. This event marks a significant milestone in fostering international cooperation and addressing common challenges in research and development.

GRC meeting focused on 'Sustainable Research', Prof. Hassan Al Ayied, on behalf of Dr. Munir Eldesouki the President, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), GRC Governing Board Vice Chair graced the event as keynote speaker.

The event featured presentations by distinguished speakers such as Dr. Laure Ognois Head of International Collaboration, Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF).