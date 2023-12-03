Erdogan expects ICC accountability for ‘butchers of Gaza,’ especially Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his anticipation that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will ensure accountability for the individuals he referred to as the "butchers of Gaza," with a particular focus on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Talking to reporters aboard the presidential aircraft coming back from Dubai, where he joined the COP28 climate summit, Erdogan stressed the necessity for giving required penalties for those caught on the spot in the declared events in Gaza.



Erdogan stated that they are going to closely monitor the proceedings in The Hague, expressing optimism that the outcome will provide a feeling of justice to those who have been eagerly anticipating it.



Denouncing Israel’s actions in Gaza, he stated: "This is state terrorism. We cannot stay silent against this state terrorism."



The Netanyahu government’s butchery in Gaza is carved in history as a “black stain,” Erdogan declared, he added that the nations completely backing this are “stained as well."



He emphasized that the world will always remember the indifference displayed by these nations and international organizations.



Following the declaration of an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.

