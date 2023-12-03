Azerbaijan To Hold GUAM Chairmanship During 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2024, the chairmanship of GUAM will pass from Ukraine to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During Ukraine's chairmanship in 2023, the priority areas in
GUAM's activities were the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
the GUAM member states, the creation of new economic opportunities,
the development of trade between European and Asian markets,
promoting the full functioning of the free trade zone, interaction
with the European Commission on transport corridor issues,
simplification of customs procedures and an integrated approach to
the preparation of documents for the transportation of goods.
During Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2020, priority areas were
energy security, transport and trade.
