U.S. To Maintain Leadership In Supporting Ukraine - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In troubling times, the democratic world relies on the United States to reaffirm its leadership, including in supporting Ukraine and its victory over the Russian aggressor.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said this at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We're living through challenging times. That includes the major conflicts facing our fellow democracies, Israel and Ukraine; bullying and coercion from an increasingly assertive China; and a worldwide battle between democracy and autocracy,” the Pentagon chief said.

According to him, these are the times when the American people count on their leaders to come together. And these are the times when global security relies on American unity and American strength.

"The world built by American leadership can only be maintained by American leadership," Austin said.

He emphasized that U.S.-led efforts have helped Ukrainian forces weaken the Russian military, and Austin said that U.S. leadership and partner efforts must not stop until Ukraine is again free, the Pentagon chief said.

Austin also emphasized that if the U.S. and partners fail to stand up to Russian aggression, Austin said, Russia will only be emboldened to do more.





“And, so, we are working together with our allies and partners to help Ukraine build a future force that can ward off more Russian malice in the years to come,” he said.



“If we do not stand up to the Kremlin's naked aggression today, if we do not deter other would-be aggressors, we will only embolden them-and we will invite even more bloodshed and chaos. Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a grim preview of a world of tyranny and turmoil that should make us all shudder,” Austin said.

According to him, the United States will increase assistance to Israel and remain focused on supporting Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. administration earlier confirmed that it is seeking to provide Ukraine with more weapons, but this requires that Congress approve President Biden's foreign aid request

Photo: AA