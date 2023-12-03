(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -
1999 -- Theatrical actor Mohammad Al-Surei' dies at the age of 59.
2000 -- The cabinet approves regulations for establishing private universities and full-time sports practice.
2005 -- Prime minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsors the golden jubilee for kindergartens.
2006 -- The national shooting team wins the gold medal in the 15th Asian tournament.
2008 -- The telecommunication company VIVA begins operating.
2008 -- The oil ministry inaugurates three underground reservoirs for storing liquefied natural gas in the Industrial Al-Shuaiba region. The reservoirs' capacity is 7,200 tons, sufficient for local consumption for 20-30 days.
2009 -- Theatrical actor Jassem Al-Saleh passes away at the age of 73.
2012 -- Kuwait Oil Company begins 3-D seismological survey in northern Kuwait covering 4,500 sq km, a quarter of the country's territory.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signs with Sudan a loan accord worth KD 20.5 million (USD 66.8 million) to finance a power project.
2015 -- Kuwait wins membership in the executive board of the World Food Programme for a three-year mandate, 2017 -- The National Assembly approves the new sports law, thus affirming the independence of the sector and boosting efforts to lift international suspension.
2017 -- Former MP Yacoub Al-Humaidhi dies at 86 of age. 2022 -- The President of the Arab and Kuwaiti Shooting Federations Duaij Al-Otaibi won membership in the Executive Office of the International Shooting Federation. (end) aa
