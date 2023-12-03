Sunny, Mild Weather Forecast Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a departure from typical weather patterns as temperatures soar above the seasonal average by approximately 4-5 degrees. The prevailing conditions are characterized by sunny and pleasant weather across most regions, with a moderate climate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. A moderate southeast breeze is expected throughout the day.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday will see a slight uptick in temperatures, resulting in relatively warm to warm weather across the kingdom. High-level clouds will appear, accompanied by a moderate southeast wind that may occasionally intensify, causing dust storms, primarily affecting the Badia region.Tuesday's forecast indicates mild temperatures in most areas, with moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Various altitudes will witness the presence of scattered clouds. The wind is expected to be moderate, blowing from the southeast, occasionally stirring up dust, particularly in the Badia.Later in the evening, the kingdom will gradually come under the influence of an approaching weather instability. As a result, cloud cover will increase, and widespread showers, potentially heavy at times, along with thunderstorms, are anticipated in various regions throughout the country. The wind will shift from the southwest to the northwest, maintaining a moderate speed but occasionally picking up.Wednesday will witness a decline in temperatures, leading to partially cloudy skies and relatively cool weather in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience moderate conditions. The wind will be moderate, blowing from the west to the northwest.Today's peak temperatures will be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 9C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 27C and lows of 15C.