French President's Visit Reflects Strength Of Ties: Envoy

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Qatar to France H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassem Al Thani said the current working visit of President of France H E Emmanuel Macron to Qatar reflects the strength of strategic and historical relations between two countries, in addition to the special importance that both countries attach to developing their bilateral relations.

Speaking to QNA, the Ambassador said that the visit demonstrates the strength of the Qatar-France friendship at the highest levels, not to mention the solidity of the partnership between the two friendly countries in all areas of cooperation of mutual interest.



In this regard, he said that the friendship between Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of France H E Emmanuel Macron, as well as their determination to develop the bilateral strategic partnership have constantly had a significant impact on the development of relations over the past years.

He said Qatar-France relations are experiencing continuous development and steady growth, enhanced by mutual bilateral visits, the most recent of which was the official visit of His Highness to Paris on February 15, 2023, preceded by two visits by French President to Qatar in 2022 to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, attesting the profound and close bilateral relations, and seeing eye to eye on various topics.

The Ambassador pointed out that the remarkable success of the security cooperation between Qatar and the French Republic in ensuring the safety and security of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament strengthened bilateral relations and widened future horizons for bilateral cooperation in many areas.

He said the talks between the Amir and French President confirm the determination of both sides to develop strategic bilateral relations. Additionally, he praised the deep and rapid development of bilateral relations in all fields and their results, with even more opportunities emerging as both sides express readiness to advance their partnership to a new level. The Ambassador said that this visit comes at a delicate moment in the region's history due to dangerous events taking place, particularly the developments in Gaza, with the need to work diligently and persistently to put an end to the war and bloodshed, as well as to spare civilians the repercussions of military confrontations and to prevent the conflict from expanding, in such a way that would ensure security and stability in all the occupied Palestinian territories, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the principle of the two-state solution.

He added that strategic relations between Qatar and France are diverse, especially after the signing of many cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, most notably the bilateral strategic dialogue agreement, with these agreements consolidating both countries' approaches to many Arab, regional, and international issues.

The Ambassador added that these agreements took place thanks to the efforts of both countries' leaders to reach a strategic partnership that reflect the status and size of the two friendly countries.