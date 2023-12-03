Qatar Participates In 46Th Session Of Codex Alimentarius Commission

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Qatar has concluded participation in the activities of the 46th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, held in Rome, Italy, at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

During the 6-day session, Qatar was represented by a delegation led by Chairperson of Qatar General Organization for Standardization and Metrology, H E Eng. Mohammed bin Saud Mohammed Al Musallam.

The session commemorated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which is the most important international reference for food quality. It was founded in 1963 as a joint programme between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the FAO.