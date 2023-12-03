Ministry Of Municipality Completes Milestone To Boost Automated Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has completed two out of six packages to develop about 400 services through digital transformation in a bid to provide smart and automated services to the public and beneficiary companies.

“We have completed first and second packages. Now we are working on the third package,” said Assistant Director of the Information Systems Department, Ministry of Municipality Omar Saleh Al Yafei.

Speaking to Qatar Radio recently, he said that all municipal services have become fully automated and working under service-level agreement (ASL).

“The automation has also brought to the services related to licensing advertisements and those offered at the Industrial Area. Now we are working with urban planning sector to make the services automated which are offered by the sector,” said Al Yafei. He said that the services are being made available on the website of the Ministry of Municipality and its Oun app.

“Oun app is offering many services by all sectors of the Ministry to the beneficiaries such as all services of municipal sector like pruning trees, removing sewage water and large size solid wastes, licensing for advertisements and issuance of building permits among many more. At present, over 150 services are available through Oun app,” said Al Yafei.

He said that the users can call on hotline No. 184 of the unified service centres of the Ministry of Municipality to solve any problem if they face during online transaction.

The project includes the development of all the services provided by the Ministry to all sectors such as municipalities, urban planning, agriculture and fisheries, public services, and joint services.

The project will bring about a qualitative leap towards smart city solutions by developing 400 services with a comprehensive development of all components of the technological infrastructure of services. It will enable users to avail of the services easily round the clock from anywhere without visiting the service centres.

The key features of the project include establishing a unified and integrated electronic portal for services and providing multiple electronic platforms for smooth communication and easy interaction.

It will raise the level of technical support and will be provided around the clock through advanced smart technologies.

The key advanced technologies of the project feature blockchain and an advanced decentralised smart database that ensures the validity and safety of the transactions from fraudulent and corruption.

Others include Big Data analytics and utilisation to support decision-making, improve service and user experience, raise operation efficiency, forecast risk and more, and machine learning and AI to provide predictive and proactive services.