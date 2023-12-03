J-SMOOTH Announces Electrifying Remix Single

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Today marks a groundbreaking moment in the realm of hip-hop as the exceptionally talented Jaquel Pitts, known in the music industry as J-SMOOTH, unveils his latest single, "GOD DID REMIX." Collaborating with the dynamic duo 38 Hott& Jordell, this track promises to be a game-changer, setting new standards for the genre. As the Executive Producer A&R, Jaquel Pitts has once again demonstrated his prowess in curating and producing music that resonates with a global audience.





GOD DID REMIX is a pulsating fusion of J-SMOOTH's lyrical finesse and the unique energy brought by 38 Hott& Jordell. The remix breathes new life into the original track, showcasing the artists' collective ability to push creative boundaries. The synergy between J-SMOOTH's signature style and the dynamic presence of 38 Hott& Jordell results in a track that is not only catchy but also rich in substance.

Jaquel Pitts, also known as J-SMOOTH, is not just a remarkable rapper; he is a visionary executive producer who consistently pushes the boundaries of hip-hop. His ability to curate collaborations that bring out the best in each artist is a testament to his musical acumen. In GOD DID REMIX, Jaquel Pitts orchestrates a symphony of talent, blending the distinct voices of J-SMOOTH, 38 Hott& Jordell into a seamless masterpiece.

The single is now available for streaming on Soundcloud her . Music enthusiasts are invited to embark on an auditory journey that transcends conventional hip-hop boundaries. The track promises an immersive experience, delivering a sonic tapestry that reflects the evolution of the genre.

Jaquel Pitts a.k.a. J-SMOOTH has consistently proven himself as an influential figure in the hip-hop scene. Not only does he bring his lyrical prowess to the forefront, but his role as Executive Producer A&R underscores his commitment to shaping the future of the genre. With a string of successful releases under his belt, J-SMOOTH continues to captivate audiences with his innovative approach to music production.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact Jaquel Pitts at .... J-SMOOTH's GOD DID REMIX featuring 38 Hott& Jordell is poised to make waves, leaving an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this musical revolution.

Jaquel Pitts, widely known by his stage name J-SMOOTH, is a multifaceted artist, rapper, and visionary executive producer. With a unique blend of lyrical finesse and a keen sense of production, J-SMOOTH has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop industry. His collaborations transcend boundaries, creating music that resonates with audiences globally. As the Executive Producer A&R, Jaquel Pitts continues to shape the future of hip-hop, one groundbreaking release at a time. For more information about J-SMOOTH's new single, please visit





