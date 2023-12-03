Best 2023 Fall Collection Has 15-Ounce Ceramic Mugs For Pumpkin Spice Lattes

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 2, 2023 1:50 am - Historic Collectibles is making America's favorite season, fall, even more special with their new autumn-inspired one-of-a-kind designs and their new 'Seasonal Splendor' giftware collection.

Historic Collectibles has the perfect mug for you to enjoy your next pumpkin spice latte from.

Knowing that fall ushers in the season of pumpkin spice lattes, hot cocos, herbal teas and leisurely afternoon coffees, Historic Collectibles is pleased to be bringing you their selection of new custom autumn print mugs. Each features a unique print-which has been digitally painted and rendered by their team of artists and graphic designers-and, if you enjoy the colors and foliage of fall, you're sure to love their new 'Seasonal Splendor' mugs.

Go to to find out more.

As the latest nationwide poll from CBS showcased, if fall is your favorite season, you join over 45% of Americans. If you love both its natural beauty and the trappings of the season-including fall fashion, fall beverages and foods, and the nation's favorite holiday: Thanksgiving-Historic Collectibles gets it, and they love fall too.

With their new 'Seasonal Splendor' ceramic mugs, which join their collection of themed hoodies, sweatshirts, candles, and more, they hope to make this beloved season even cozier and more comforting.

As the online boutique said in their own words, "As the leaves turn, and the air grows crisp, our newest collection invites you to immerse yourself in the warmth and beauty of the season. With 'Seasonal Splendor,' you're not just experiencing fall-you're wearing it, sipping from it, and filling your spaces with its comforting glow. This year, don't just watch the season change. Live it, with 'Seasonal Splendor.'"

One of the popular new designs that you can select is their 'Fall Blessings Fall Upon You' design, which, if you're an art fan, features a painterly still-life image of a chestnut table and wicker basket laden with fall produce, including pumpkins.

Another highlight is their 'May All Of Fall's Graces Befall You' print, which brings you the tawny hues of fall foliage and features a stylized tree-lined path with diaphanous leaves floating down to the ground.

As Historic Collectibles prints their designs on demand, you can also create custom designs of your own with options to mix and match texts and images and personalize your prints. The online boutique is only retailing their 'Seasonal Splendor' collection until the end of the year, so don't miss out!

The store added, "Embrace the cozy charm of autumn with our new fall-inspired mugs. These delightful 15 or 11-ounce wraparound mugs feature heartwarming fall scenes, perfect for your morning coffee or evening tea."

If you want to live autumn with Historic collectibles this year, jump online and buy yourself and all the fall lovers you know a new high-quality fall-themed ceramic mug.

Visit to pick out your favorite designs.