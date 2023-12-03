(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 2, 2023 2:37 am - Eurasian Bistro Offers An Authentic Experience in the Vietnamese Space

Pensacola, FL – Former NASA engineer Paul Nguyen has switched the stars for serving up stellar recipes at his Eurasian Bistro that provide diners with a unique experience.

Saigon-born Nguyen's Eurasian Bistro is a unique Vietnamese restaurant in the heart of Pensacola. It offers a fusion of authentic Vietnamese cuisine and Eurasian flavors with a modern twist.

Renowned for its fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and a menu that caters to a variety of tastes, the bistro provides a cozy, inviting atmosphere perfect for both casual dining and special occasions.

Eurasian Bistro is quickly becoming the go-to destination for those seeking a delightful culinary journey through Vietnam's rich gastronomic landscape. Whether it's for lunch, dinner, or a special event, the bistro promises that and more - including two robots that offer a consistent talking point!

The bistro's expertly curated menu is a testament to Vietnam's rich food heritage, offering an enticing blend of traditional dishes and modern interpretations. From the heart-warming Pho, redolent with aromatic herbs, to the crisp and refreshing Goi Cuon, each dish is a vibrant symphony of flavors that showcases the unique balance of sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy, quintessential to Vietnamese cuisine.

"We pride ourselves on our selection of fresh ingredients that are not only flavorful but contribute to the healthful aspects of our offerings," said Nguyen. "Whether you're an adventurous food explorer or a seasoned fan of Vietnamese food, we invite you to browse our menu, dive into the mouth-watering descriptions, and allow your palate to experience a true taste of Vietnam."

Nguyen's family escaped from Vietnam on a boat in 1977, two years after the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War. After staying in a refugee camp in Indonesia for less than a year, his family arrived in the United States and eventually settled in Houston, Texas.

Paul joined Microsoft in 1999 and was responsible for defining and developing an oil and gas technical architecture vision and long-term technology roadmap for Microsoft, shaping the company's technical strategy in these critical areas.

He led the development and organization of the Microsoft Upstream Reference Architecture Initiative, an effort by Microsoft and its industry partners to define and expand a common reference architecture as the "unifying language" and a force for productivity and integration in the oil and gas industry.

Outside the oil and gas industry, he has also held technical roles at the NASA Johnson Space Center, designing hardware for the space shuttle's closed circuit television system (CCTV) and working on space shuttle telemetry processing systems in the mission control center. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Houston.

In 2013, he retired from the corporate world and moved to Pensacola in 2015. After a seven-year hiatus, he took on a new challenge – Eurasian Bistro. His mission is to bring awareness of the unique Vietnamese cuisine to the masses, which delights customers with a friendly ambience and consistently good food.

Diners have been tremendously impressed by the bistro's offerings. Kailey Harris said: "This place was great and lots of fun! It's a very laid back environment while still looking classy with a robot server. The food tasted very clean and refreshing! I would definitely recommend the Chicken Pho, Beef Stir Fried Noodles, and cheesecake."

Another reviewer, Eric Augustine, added: "Food is amazing, had their spicy beef noodle, the meat to noodle ratio was amazing. Soup was filled with meat and had a very even meat to noodle ratio. Had the sides of sprouts, jalapeños, cilantro, basil, broth was tasty. I enjoyed the experience. Had a robot that comes and delivers your food and will come get your dishes when finished. Definitely will go back."

Eurasian Bistro is open 11am- 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Phone: (850) 786-3459

Email: ...

Website: