North Carolina Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide Against Ukrainian People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The American state of North Carolina has recognized the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova announced this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"We are thankful to the State of North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper for reiterating the recognition of the Holodomor as Genocide on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine," the post reads.

The Holodomor of 1932-1933 is considered one of the most tragic events in Ukrainian history. The mass famine resulted in millions of victims. Historians suggest that about 7 million people died as a result of the Holodomor.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine called on the democratic states to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Since the start of a full-scale war, this process has intensified. A number of European countries have approved such a decision, as have more than 30 states in the United States.

According to the survey, 92% of Ukrainians consider the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.