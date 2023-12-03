Romania Intends To Become Regional Leader In Nuclear Energy Deployment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) that Romania aims to become a regional leader in the introduction of nuclear power, Azernews reports.

"Romania aims to become a regional leader in the operations and implementation of nuclear power, a centre of workforce formation and a hub for nuclear power supply networks," he said.

President also noted that Romania's climate change and energy strategy envisages an energy mix based on renewable sources and nuclear power.