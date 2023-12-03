The Big Bang Never Happened So What Did?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Introduction by

Asia Times Science Editor Jonathan Tennenbaum

In September Eric Lerner created a sensation with his Asia Times article,“Saying goodbye to the Big Bang ,” arguing that the Big Bang theory is contradicted by an overwhelming mass of astronomical evidence accumulated over decades, including recent data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.

The data forced even a pair of hitherto staunch advocates of the Big Bang, the well-known astrophysicists Adam Frank and Marcelo Gleiser, to admit that something must be fundamentally wrong with the standard cosmological theory. In their words ,“It's beginning to look as if we may need to rethink key features of the origin and development of the Universe.”

Eric Lerner.

In this and two following articles, Eric Lerner sketches the basic ideas of an alternative theory of the evolution of our Universe, a theory that goes back to the work of the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Hannes Alfvén.

According to Lerner, the same principles that account for the origin and development of stars, galaxies and larger-scale structures in the Universe provide a key to realizing practical fusion power here on Earth. H e aims to prove that with the work of his own company, LPPFusion, on the so-called dense plasma focus approach to fusion. Here is his Part 1:

How did things come to be as they are? For millennia, people turned to religion and mythology for answers, and many still do. But today, most people look to science to describe the history of the evolution of our society, of our species, of our world and of the entire cosmos.

In the past year, the story that most cosmologists have been telling about the history of the cosmos has begun to crumble under a flood of new data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

and other instruments.

The hypothesis that the Universe is expanding from a gigantic explosion 14 billion years ago is today contradicted by dozens of separate sets of data and, by any scientific test, has been invalidated.

But if the Big Bang never happened, what did happen? Is there an alternative history of cosmic evolution that actually has been verified by observations? And what difference does it make to the here and now what happened in distant galaxies billions or trillions of years ago?

In fact, an alternative, scientifically validated history of cosmic evolution has been developed over the past half-century, starting with the work of physics Nobel Laureate and his collaborators.

This is an approach that quantitatively describes – and predicted before observations – the main phenomena that we see in the Universe, using the physical processes that we observe and study here on Earth and in our solar system.

It's a story that needs no mysterious entities like dark matter, dark energy and inflation. I've called this alternative“plasma cosmology” since plasmas – electrically conducting gases– are critical to understanding cosmic evolution.

Hannes Alfvén pioneered the development of a theory of cosmic evolution without expansion. Photo: Creative Commons

Perhaps most critically, some of the key processes that explain the evolution of the cosmos can be harnessed here on Earth, specifically for the production of fusion energy – cheap, clean, safe and unlimited energy to replace fossil fuels. As was the case many times in the past, the study of the heavens can lead to extremely concrete and important technological advances here on Earth.

To scientifically study and understand the evolution of the Universe – or the evolution of anything – a correct scientific method is essential. As Alfvén wrote 40 years ago ,“To try to write a grand cosmical drama leads necessarily to myth. To try to let knowledge substitute ignorance in increasingly large regions of space and time is science.”

In other words, if we want to learn about the real Universe, we can't sit at our computers and write the most beautiful equations that show how the Universe must have been in the beginning. That produces myth described in the language of mathematics. Mathematics can describe myths just as easily as Sumerian or Hebrew or English.

Instead, we must use observations to trace the actual evolution of the cosmos step-by-step backward in time and outward in space. We are always then describing an evolutionary history that starts not at some mythical“beginning” but at a time just as far back as we can observe with our existing technology.