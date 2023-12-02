Red Cross Suspends Belarus' Membership Over Ukrainian Child Transfers

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
МФОККиКП приостанавливает членство Беларуси
The IFRC halted the membership of the Belarus branch after it refused to oust its leader Dzmitry Shautsou. He is accused of having breached the Red Cross' much-vaunted and much-defended standards of neutrality and integrity. The board of IFRC had given the Belarus Red Cross until November 30 to dismiss him, and said it would suspend the branch if it didn't.
