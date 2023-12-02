King To France President: Resumption Of Israeli Bombing In Gaza Will Exacerbate Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN –

His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting on Friday with France President Emmanuel Macron, reiterated that the resumption of Israeli bombing in Gaza will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe, calling on the international community and active players to push for a permanent ceasefire.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, King Abdullah stressed the need to allow the continuous and uninterrupted delivery of aid, and allow hospitals to continue operations without being targeted, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty highlighted the“Coordinating Gaza Emergency Relief” international meeting held in Amman on Thursday, stressing that Jordan is working to deliver aid to Gaza residents in all possible methods, including airdrops to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

The King warned against the expansion of ground operations in the Strip, which could lead to catastrophic results and an explosion of the situation, and lead to negative ramifications for the entire region.

Creating conditions that force the displacement of Gaza residents is unacceptable, and must be condemned by all countries, His Majesty added.

For his part, President Macron expressed his country's keenness to maintain coordination with Jordan on the situation in Gaza, and enhance the response to humanitarian needs there.

Prime Minister Bisher

Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.