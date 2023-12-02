King To US VP: US Should Play Leading Role In Pushing For Political Horizon, Two-State Solution For Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah stressed the need for the United States to play a leading role in pushing for a political horizon for the Palestinian issue to reach peace on the basis of the two-state solution, during a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, King Abdullah called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and protecting civilians, warning of the repercussions of the continued war on international peace and security, including further violence and conflict that could plunge the entire region into a catastrophe, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two sides reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts of forced displacement of the Palestinians internally or outside Gaza, or attempts to re-occupy any parts of the Strip.

His Majesty stressed the importance of maintaining the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient aid, including food, water, fuel and electricity, without any impediments, warning against the targeting of hospitals and hindering the delivery of medical supplies.

The King also warned against any attempt to separate the West Bank and Gaza, which must jointly form the Palestinian state.

In addition, His Majesty noted the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank and extremist settler violence against the Palestinians, which may expand the conflict and create chaos in the West Bank.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.



