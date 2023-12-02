Snow Paralyses Parts Of Southern Germany

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Heavy snowfall brought chaos to parts of southern Germany yesterday, with air and rail traffic blocked in the Bavarian state capital of Munich.

After first suspending flights until noon yesterday (1100 GMT), Munich airport later said it would remain closed until 6am today.

In total, 760 flights were affected, a spokesperson told AFP. More than 40cm (16 inches) of snow fell overnight Friday to yesterday, according to weather services.

Authorities asked residents to stay home for their safety.

The winter weather also disrupted train traffic, with rail operator Deutsche Bahn saying“The main Munich station cannot be served”.

Deutsche Bahn said travellers should expect delays and cancellations throughout the region, and most buses, trams and suburban trains were not running in Munich.

Yesterday's planned football championship match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin has been called off.

Police in Lower Bavaria said they made 350 interventions linked to the weather Friday night, with five people slightly injured in car accidents.

Much of Germany has been subject to snow and freezing temperatures for several days.

