Over 100 Palestinians Martyred In New Massacre At Jabalya Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) More than 100 Palestinians were martyred in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces Saturday at Jabalya camp in central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation's war planes bombarded a 6-storey residential building and demolished it on top of its residents, resulting in the martyrdom of 100 Palestinians with scores of casualties while others are still missing under the rubble, according to local sources.

The sources added that the residential building houses between 120 and 150 Palestinians, alongside numerous families who took shelter there, pointing out that volunteers and several civil defence crews are searching under the rubble using primitive means to retrieve the victims' bodies.

Following the end of the temporary pause last Friday, the Israeli occupation forces continue to launch dozens of airstrikes and demolish homes on the heads of residents in various parts of Gaza Strip, resulting in the fall of hundreds of martyrs and wounded with dozens of them still under the rubble of the devastated homes.

Israel and Hamas brushed off international calls to renew an expired truce as air strikes pounded targets in Gaza and Palestinian groups launched volleys of rockets.

Smoke again clouded the sky over the north of the Palestinian territory, whose Hamas government said 240 people had been killed since a pause in hostilities expired early Friday and combat resumed.

In Israel, the military's Home Front Command reported 40 missile alerts in the south and centre of the country, and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced "rocket barrages" against multiple Israeli cities and towns including Tel Aviv.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 1.7mn people in Gaza -- more than two-thirds of the population -- have been displaced by eight weeks of war.

The Gaza population is short of food, water and other essentials, and many homes have been destroyed. UN agencies have declared a humanitarian catastrophe, although some aid trucks did arrive yesterday.

"Homes, hospitals and other infrastructure critical to the survival of the civilian population have suffered colossal destruction," said Pascal Hundt, head of operations in Gaza for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its Egyptian colleagues had managed to send over a number of aid trucks.

Both sides blamed each other for the breakdown of the truce, which before it expired had enabled the release of 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal had been brokered with the help of Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States.

