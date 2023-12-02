Lula Leads Brazil Toward Renewable Future With OPEC+ Move

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil announced a strategic plan to integrate Brazil into OPEC+, a coalition of 23 oil-producing nations.



This move aims to pivot these nations toward renewable energy sources. Last Thursday, Brazil signaled its readiness to join OPEC+ , marking a significant shift in its energy policy.



Speaking at the COP 28 UN climate conference in Dubai, President Lula highlighted the importance of this step.



He emphasized the need for oil-rich countries to prepare for a transition away from fossil fuels.



Lula believes that the revenue from oil should fund renewable energy projects. He sees green hydrogen as a key resource, especially for regions like Africa and Latin America.



Echoing Lula's vision, Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira, took to social media.







He stressed Brazil's role in leading the energy transition among oil-producing countries.



Under Lula's guidance, Silveira envisions using oil profits to support clean and renewable energy ventures.



Silveira had previously shown Brazil's willingness to accept an OPEC+ invitation. This development aligns with Brazil's status as South America's top oil producer.



The country generates around 4.6 million barrels of oil and gas per day, including 3.7 million barrels of crude oil.



Brazil's potential OPEC+ membership is intriguing, considering its market economy. Publicly traded companies like Petrobras are part of this dynamic.



Despite these complexities, sources in a Reuters report suggest that Brazil does not plan to cap its oil output as part of OPEC+.



In summary, Brazil's proposed entry into OPEC+ under President Lula's leadership represents a pivotal moment.



It signifies a commitment to shifting global energy production towards more sustainable practices.



This move could have far-reaching implications for both the global energy market and the environment.

