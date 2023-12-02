Bowflex Inc. Announces Receipt Of Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BowFlex Inc. (NYSE: BFX) received written notice on November 27, 2023, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders' equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.





The Company plans to notify the NYSE by December 11, 2023 of its receipt of the notice and that it intends to submit a plan to cure the global market capitalization listing standard deficiency.

The NYSE provides a period of 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan advising the NYSE of definitive actions the Company has taken, or is taking, that would bring it into compliance with the market capitalization listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the notice.

The Notice does not affect the Company's business operations or its reporting obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

