Generational Equity Advises Designzillas In Its Sale To Avenue Z

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Designzillas to Avenue Z. The deal closed February 2023.





Located in Orlando, Florida, Designzillas is a digital marketing agency dedicated to helping brands achieve their business goals through web and content development, SEO, and paid media. Designzillas brings together strategic communications and digital marketing to build reputations, forge relationships and amplify ROI. The company has worked with notable brands such as AAA, Advent Health, Piper Aircraft, Orlando Economic Partnership (OEP), Orlando Magic, PowerFleet and the University of Central Florida.

Avenue Z is a strategic communications &; marketing advisory focused on brand performance and business growth. Marking its third acquisition this year, Avenue Z is acquiring specialized marketing firms at a rapid pace and plans to rebrand Designzillas to Avenue Z by the end of the year.

Avenue Z CEO Jeffrey Herzog has a vision for the convergence of influence across public relations and digital marketing.“We have developed integrated, data-driven strategies that increase market share and share of voice for our clients,” said Herzog.“Johnny Hughes, Founder of Designzillas and his growing team in Orlando are a terrific fit for us, combining a 16-year operating history of award-winning client work and also being an early adopter of AI across the SEO, Content and Performance Media landscapes.”

“I'm excited to build the first truly omnichannel marketing and communications company,” said Hughes.“There is so much potential in the space and working with a digital visionary and leader, like Jeff Herzog, is going to help us realize our goals all the more quickly.”

Hughes added,“There's a strong talent pool in Orlando for creatives with Disney, Planet Hollywood, and Universal Studios all based there. The metro area is also ranked 5th nationally for tech job.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson , Alan Steinberg, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director – North America, Edward G. Weber established the initial relationship with Designzillas.

