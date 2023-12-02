Paris Attack Near Eiffel Tower Leaves One Dead And Two Injured

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A man has died and two others have been injured in an attack on a street in central Paris.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said an attacker had targeted tourists around the Quai de Grenelle, which is close to the Eiffel Tower.

He added that a 26-year-old French national known to security services had been arrested.

Citing a police source, AFP news agency said the victim who died – identified as a German national – was stabbed.

The injured were treated by emergency services.

Mr Darmanin said the alleged attacker had shouted“Allahu Akbar”, Arabic for“God is greatest”, and told police he was upset about the situation in Gaza.

He said the suspect was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack and was on the French security services watchlist.

The man was also known to have suffered psychiatric disorders, Mr Darmanin said.

A police operation is ongoing around the Bir-Hakeim metro station, and authorities have urged people to avoid the area.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it had taken charge of the investigation.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said her thoughts were with those affected by the attack and thanked the emergency services for their response.

“We will not give in to terrorism. Never,” she said. (BBC)