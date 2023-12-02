Turkish Firm To Evaluate Revival Of Mosul & Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded Turkish-based ARFADA YENİ TİCARİ EKONOMİK SOSYAL DANIŞMANLIK HİZMETLERİ LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ a contract for "Final External Project Evaluation of Reviving Mosul & Basra Old Cities projects (phases I &II)."
The contract value is $36,250.
According to UNGM:
"The External Final Evaluation shall aims to provide UNESCO with further guidance on the planning of similar future interventions; and measure the potential contributions of the projects' deliverables to stakeholders and beneficiaries as further described in the Annex III - Terms of Reference (TOR) stipulated in the attached 'REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL IRQ-RFP-23-80 - Project Final External Evaluation'. "
(Source: UNGM)
MENAFN02122023000217011061ID1107526221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.