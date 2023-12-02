Turkish Firm To Evaluate Revival Of Mosul & Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded Turkish-based ARFADA YENİ TİCARİ EKONOMİK SOSYAL DANIŞMANLIK HİZMETLERİ LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ a contract for "Final External Project Evaluation of Reviving Mosul & Basra Old Cities projects (phases I &II)."

The contract value is $36,250.

According to UNGM:

"The External Final Evaluation shall aims to provide UNESCO with further guidance on the planning of similar future interventions; and measure the potential contributions of the projects' deliverables to stakeholders and beneficiaries as further described in the Annex III - Terms of Reference (TOR) stipulated in the attached 'REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL IRQ-RFP-23-80 - Project Final External Evaluation'. "

(Source: UNGM)