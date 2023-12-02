Monkey Distribution Announces Further Funko Store Openings Across The United Arab Emirates Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai Mall Reem Mall

1 December will see the arrival of a second Funko franchise store in Dubai Mall (Dubai), followed by a third store opening in Reem Mall (Abu Dhabi) from 15 December.

Monkey Distribution, Funko's official franchise operator in the United Arab Emirates today announced it will be expanding its retail presence in the United Arab Emirates region, with the opening of two additional Funko stores this December.

Following the huge success of Monkey Distribution's first Funko franchise location in Dubai Hills Mall last year, the upcoming locations will feature an extensive product range across Funko's vast categories. From multiple variations of collectibles to Loungefly fashion accessories, games, toys and much more, consumers will be in a pop culture oasis.

Monkey Distribution will first open a new Funko store within Dubai Mall (second floor) – the world's largest destination for shopping, entertainment, and leisure – from 1 December 2023, with Abu Dhabi following suit from 15 December 2023 when it unveils its Funko shop inside Reem Mall (second floor).

Reem Mall is Abu Dhabi's newest signature retail, leisure, dining, and entertainment destination. Home to one of the biggest indoor snow parks in the region, 'Snow Abu Dhabi.' A $1.2 billion state- of-the-art project, located in the new heart of Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall covers 2 million square feet of usable area and houses around 400 of the finest international and local brands. This mega mall has evolved to become the premiere hub for a wide range of international and local brands with something for everyone. It features a range of family-focused entertainment offerings, including the 1st Cube Challenges Abu Dhabi in the GCC, Vox Cinemas, Carrefour Hypermarket, and the 1st Bloomingdales Beauty Department Store in the World.

Funko's Chief Commercial Officer, Andy Oddie said,“We are excited to announce the opening of our new partnership stores as we increase our footprint in the United Arab Emirates region this December. The expansion is a testament to the demand for our unique pop culture products and reflects our commitment to providing our global fanbase with regional retail experiences.”

The hugely anticipated Funko shop in Dubai Mall will provide a 96sqm exclusive retail experience for shoppers, with Reem Mall offering a 94sqm world of Funko for customers. The additional locations promise to be fresh and exciting gateways into the universe of a global entertainment and lifestyle brand.

Grand Opening Event Details – Dubai Mall: Second Floor (UAE)

16:00 (local time)



Ribbon cutting ceremony



Exclusive Giveaways



Special Guest Appearances Funko exclusive release (Opening Day Special)* *On the Grand Opening Day, whilst stocks last Grand Opening Event Details – Reem Mall: Second Floor (UAE)

16:00 (local time)



Ribbon cutting ceremony



Exclusive Giveaways



Special Guest Appearances Funko exclusive release (Opening Day Special)* *On the Grand Opening Day, whilst stocks last

ABOUT MONKEY DISTRIBUTION: Monkey Distribution is a premier destination for pop culture and lifestyle products in the Middle East and North Africa. Established in 2016, Monkey Distribution has rapidly become an active player in the region, specializing in distributing the latest and most sought-after merchandise to retailers. As the official Middle East distributor for Funko, a globally recognized leader in pop culture collectibles, Monkey Distribution brings a curated selection of the most iconic characters in the form of collectible vinyl figures. More than just a distributor, Monkey Distribution is a driving force in shaping the pop culture and lifestyle landscape in the MENA. Its commitment to excellence, innovation, and trendsetting sets Monkey Distribution apart as a leading distributor and retail operator. Embrace the extraordinary with Monkey Distribution – where pop culture meets lifestyle! Learn more at

ABOUT FUNKO:

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favourite pop culture brands and characters.