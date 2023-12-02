Gulf Craft Explores Emission-Free Yachting

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Dubai: Gulf Craft, one of the worlds' leading boat and yacht manufacturers, has announced the exploration of hydrogen technology for its superyacht fleet.

Poised to redefine the future of luxury yachting, Gulf Craft in partnership with H2-Enterprises is exploring the development of a zero-emissions Majesty yacht, which could be powered by an innovative LOHC (Liquid Organic, Hydrogen Carrier) energy system. H2-Enterprises has been working on this technology for the last 13 years and has now reached the stage of development to power a superyacht.

Gulf Craft Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali commented:“We are excited to embark on a significant new milestone in the evolution of luxury yachting and our path to sustainability. Gulf Craft has always been driven by a deep commitment to innovation and responsible stewardship of our oceans. Exploring the technology and potential partnership with H2-Enterprises, who are a pioneering force in the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Sector, allows us to lead in a new era of emissions-free luxury, where opulence and sustainability intertwine seamlessly”.

Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman and CEO of H2-Enterprises added“CO2 emissions need to be reduced rapidly and radically to achieve the climate change goals. Our LOHC technology is suitable for replacing the current carbon-based pollutant-contaminated CO2 and NOX based energy system.”

If implemented, the introduction of a LOHC-based hydrogen powered yacht would mark a new track towards the decarbonization in the yachting industry. With a strong reputation as a disruptor in the industry, Gulf Craft and H2-Enterprises announcement cements both companies' ongoing dedication to innovation. This potential trail blazing project promises to transform the yachting industry, by focusing on clean energy technologies and sustainable design solutions.