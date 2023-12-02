SJB Mps In Ranil's COP28 Delegation In Dubai

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Two Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs are part of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's delegation at COP28 in Dubai.

SJB MPs Patali Champika Ranawaka and Ajith Mannapperuma were seen attending sessions in Dubai with the President.

Ranawaka also posted updates on his YouTube channel from Dubai on the COP28 sessions.

Champika Ranawaka was a Minister of Environment and Natural Resources as well as a Minister of Megapolis and Western Region Development.

Opposition Leader MP Sajith Premadasa had in September raised concerns over the President's delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, consisting of several Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarians.

Premadasa had questioned why several SLPP MPs, who are not Ministers or officials of the Government, had been included in the Sri Lankan delegation.

Premadasa had questioned why a delegation of MPs had been allowed to travel with the President at a time when the country was still facing an economic crisis. (Colombo Gazette)



