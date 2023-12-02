-->


King: We Are Proud Of UAE's Leading Role In Organizing COP28


12/2/2023 7:22:42 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah expressed his pride in the UAE's leading role and its efforts to organize the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in a perfect manner.
"We are proud of the United Arab Emirates' leading role and efforts in organizing COP28 in an perfect manner, as well as the internationally recognized progress and prosperity it has realized through tremendous efforts, led by my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Congratulations on your efforts," His Majesty the King said Sunday evening in post on his official X account.
His Majesty the King congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the occasion of the UAE National Day.

MENAFN02122023000117011021ID1107526101

