Qatari, French Leaders Meet On Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad received visiting French President Emmanuel Macron at Lusail Palace in Doha on Saturday to discuss the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The summit meeting focused on the international efforts to revive the ceasefire in the Strip, protect civilians and ensure delivery of aid to the residents trapped in the conflict.

Both leaders explored the prospects of a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the two-state vision and the relevant UN resolutions, according to a statement by Qatar's Amiri Diwan.

They exchanged views on the bilateral ties and regional and international issues of common concern, the statement added.

Macron arrived in Doha earlier today from Dubai after taking part in the COP28 climate summit.

He told reporters in Dubai that his visit to Qatar aimed to give impetus to the efforts to revive the ceasefire in Gaza, reach a durable ceasefire and free the hostages.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States had jointly mediated, on November 23, a temporary ceasefire between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Palestinian movement Hamas, which collapsed yesterday. (end)

