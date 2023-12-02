Palestinian Man Shot Dead By Jewish Settler In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Ahmad Aasi, 38, was martyred on Saturday when dozens of Jewish settlers attacked Qarrawe bin Hassan village, near Saflit town, in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday.

Aasi was shot dead by an armed Jewish settler while trying, together with other villagers, to stop the attackers, according to a statement from Saflit governorate.

Three other Palestinian youths were shot and injured by the settlers who set on fire several homes and vehicles of the Palestinian residents in the village under protection by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

