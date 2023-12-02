Burkina Faso, Niger Quit Sahel Alliance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The governments of Burkina Faso and Niger announced Saturday that they are pulling out of the Sahel Alliance - known also as G5, and the joint defense treaty of the grouping.

The decision is based on deep calculation and assessment of the objectives and operation of the alliance, according to a joint statement by both countries.

It is illogical for the alliance to put the interests of foreign countries above those of its own nations and accept external dictations under the pretext of false partnerships that undermine the sovereignty of our states, the statement noted.

Nevertheless, the two government reaffirmed commitment to the efforts aiming to secure peace and stability, and combat terrorism and trans-border crimes in the Sahel region.

Founded in 2014, the G5 used to be made up of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.

On May 16, 2022, Mali quitted the group in protest against failure to hand the presidency of the group over to it. (end)

