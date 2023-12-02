Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait International Book Fair attracts more than 360,000 visitors and 524 publishers.
GAZA -- The Palestinian death toll tops 15,207 from the Israeli occupation war on Gaza Strip.
RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian man is martyred in arson attacks by armed Jewish settlers on a West Bank village.
TEHRAN -- Two Iranian army officers are killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syria.
ISLAMABAD -- At least eight people are killed in shooting attack on a passenger bus in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan area. (end) gb
