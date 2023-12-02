Brazil Confronts Mine Collapse Danger, Evacuates Over 60,000

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's Maceió city, a dangerous situation is unfolding, leading to the evacuation of over 60,000 residents



The city, located in Alagoas state, faces grave risks. A salt mine is close to collapsing. This mine belongs to Braskem , a petrochemical firm.



Recently, the mine's ground sank by 1.87 meters. This event has caused widespread fear.



Authorities worry about further collapses. They think these could create a large crater. This crater might be as big as the Maracanã stadium, Brazil's largest.







Recent data shows the ground sinking at 2.6 centimeters per hour. This mine has many caverns. In these caverns, workers extract rock salt.



The Brazilian Geological Service (CPRM) had warned about this danger. They noted the mining was causing the ground to sink.



Following this, the mine had shut down weeks earlier. Both Brazil's government and Maceió's council have taken action. They have declared an emergency due to this risk.



Braskem is actively addressing the issue. They have released a statement about their efforts. The company is using advanced technology.



This technology helps detect any ground movement. It allows authorities to take action quickly.







Braskem also mentioned an important point. The area around the mine has been empty since 2020. They are working to reduce any possible impacts.



This situation shows the importance of monitoring and swift action. It highlights how industrial activities can affect the environment.



It also underscores the need for timely interventions to prevent disasters.

