Brazil Initiates G20 Term Prioritizing Hunger And Climate Action

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has commenced its year-long tenure as G20 president, focusing on addressing various social challenges.



These include combating hunger, poverty, and inequality. Sustainable development is also a priority. Additionally, reforming global governance is on the agenda.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva guides Brazil's presidency. He emphasizes practical projects.



The G20 , consisting of 19 countries and the European Union, is a major international forum for governments and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.



These projects should improve people's lives. One major initiative is a global alliance against hunger. This effort targets the urgent issue of hunger worldwide.



Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio, a Brazilian diplomat, spoke about this mission. He mentioned the alarming number of hungry people globally.







Over 750 million people face chronic hunger. Another 2 billion have uncertain access to food.



Brazil aims to move beyond just making goodwill statements. The goal is to take real action.



Brazil seeks a stronger role for Global South countries in international organizations. This change would bring more financial support.



It would also help implement social programs effectively. Designing such programs is crucial for making a difference.

Women's Empowerment

Brazil's government focuses on key areas. These include reducing inequalities and tackling climate change.



Energy transition is another important area. The year-long agenda includes a ministerial meeting on women's empowerment.



Reforming global governance is also a priority. This aims to enhance the efficiency of organizations like the United Nations.



The G20 activities under Brazil will start in Brasilia on December 11. The meetings will involve G20 members and various international organizations.



The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are among these organizations.



The year will be busy with various meetings. There will be 30 virtual meetings and 25 in Brasilia.



Additionally, 50 working groups will meet in different regions. There will also be 20 ministerial meetings and a presidential meeting.



There will be important meetings in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in February.



The G20 will also include engagement groups. These groups, expanding from 9 to 12, involve civil society organizations. They play a key role in the official meetings.



Brazil is eager to show its progress in energy transition. It also wants developed countries to meet their international commitments.



This includes recognizing the efforts of countries like Brazil in global issues. This presidency is an opportunity for Brazil to lead on crucial global challenges.

MENAFN02122023007421016031ID1107525969