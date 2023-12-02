Mexico’S Aerospace Exports Soar In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Mexico's aerospace exports witnessed significant growth, surpassing expectations.



The U.S. Department of Commerce anticipates these exports to reach $9.4 billion by year-end.



The increase in revenue from $6.6 billion in 2020 and $6.7 billion in 2021 to $8.1 billion in 2022 marks a strong recovery from the pandemic's impact.



This growth reflects a significant rebound from the 25-45% production decline experienced in 2020.



Now, Mexico ranks as the seventh-largest export market for the U.S. in this sector.



The industry's enhancement in manufacturing capabilities, from producing small parts to complex flight control and avionics systems, has been remarkable.







Multinational giants like GE, Rolls Royce, and Fokker Aerostructures contribute substantially.



The Safran Group, with numerous facilities in Mexico, particularly in Querétaro, is a major employer in the sector.



Since 2004, the number of aerospace firms in Mexico has grown significantly, from 100 to 368 by mid-2022.



This diverse landscape includes manufacturers, educational institutions, and service providers.



Local firms have diversified into producing small UAVs and light aircraft, with companies like Aernnova and Horizotec at the forefront.



The government and industry in Mexico have ambitious plans to produce medium and large commercial aircraft in the future.



Major aerospace companies like Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer rely on a growing network of Mexican suppliers, underscoring Mexico's vital role in the global aerospace sector.

Strategic focus on aerospace

This remarkable growth reflects Mexico's strategic focus on aerospace as a key economic driver.



The sector's expansion aligns with global trends, where aerospace is increasingly seen as pivotal for technological advancement and economic growth.



Mexico's journey in aerospace, from a modest base to a significant player, showcases the potential of focused industrial policy and international collaboration.



Comparatively, Mexico's aerospace trajectory mirrors the development seen in other emerging economies but with notable strengths in manufacturing and exports.



The sector's resilience and ability to attract multinational investment underscore its global competitiveness.



This growth story, rooted in a blend of domestic talent and international partnerships, sets a benchmark for emerging markets aiming to elevate their presence in high-tech industries.

MENAFN02122023007421016031ID1107525965