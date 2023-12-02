Russia Declares LGBT Movement Extremist, Imposes Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Russian Supreme Court has declared the "international LGBT movement" extremist, banning its activities.



This marks a move towards ultra-conservatism in Russia, upholding "traditional values" against Western liberalism.



The policy targets LGBT individuals, especially after Russia's military actions in Ukraine in 2022. Russia also increased suppression of criticism, particularly against President Putin.



Judge Oleg Nefedov labeled the LGBT movement extremist and ordered an immediate ban in Russia.



The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, criticized the decision, defending human rights and LGBT identities.



The initial court hearing lacked legal representation due to the non-existence of any "international LGBT movement" in Russia. The case was confidential.







Piotr Tolstoi, Vice President of the Russian Duma, criticized the LGBT community via Telegram.



The Russian Orthodox Church, through spokesperson Vajtang Kishidze, supported the ban, seeing it as moral protection.



Chechen government member Ahmed Dudaev emphasized Russia's dedication to its religious and national identity.



Reports indicate secret abuses against LGBT individuals in Chechnya.



The Russian Justice Ministry proposed labeling the movement as extremist in November.



Now, any public LGBT activity risks being treated as extremism, with possible imprisonment.



Previously, LGBT individuals in Russia faced fines for "propaganda" but not jail. Over the past decade, LGBT rights have been reduced under Putin and the Orthodox Church.



Ian Dvorkin, founder of Centre T, an NGO supporting transgender people, fled Russia. He cited growing risks for LGBT activists.



Since 2013, Russia has banned LGBT "propaganda" to minors, a law criticized for homophobic repression. In 2022, this law expanded to prohibit LGBT propaganda entirely.



In July, Russian legislators passed a law targeting transgender individuals. This law prohibits gender reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments.

