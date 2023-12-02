ATA – ARC Extend Direct Data Solutions Partnership

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GENEVA, Switzerland – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) have extended their Direct Data Solutions (DDS) partnership, which offers subscribing airlines the most comprehensive global set of airline sales, market and itinerary data.

Signed at the 2023 IATA World Passenger Symposium, the partnership extension ensures more than 100 global airlines will continue to have access to this critical service for years to come. DDS incorporates airline-contributed data, IATA's

Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP)

transactions and

ARC's Area Settlement Plan (ASP)

transactions into a single data source to support critical airline analytics and decisions.

Jointly created in 2012 by IATA and ARC, DDS is the world's largest and most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset. It includes more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories.

“DDS is a vital business intelligence tool giving airline customers easily accessible and unique insights for benchmarking their performance against other participating airlines. DDS contributed significantly to position IATA as the trusted source of industry data, including traffic, safety, operations and sustainability,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's director-general.

“DDS is the foundation of ARC's data platform and the most trusted source of global airline ticketing data,” said ARC president and chief executive officer, Lauri Reishus.

“Now that we have extended our partnership, ARC and IATA will focus on expanding the breadth of DDS and delivering new data solutions that advance the global airline industry.”