President Ilham Aliyev Attends Event On UAE National Day In Dubai

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev takes part in an event on the occasion of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Azernews reports.

