-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Attends Event On UAE National Day In Dubai


12/2/2023 3:10:38 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev takes part in an event on the occasion of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Azernews reports.

MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search