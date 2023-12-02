Some 497 Settlements Left Without Electricity Across Ukraine Due To Bad Weather, Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 2, 2023, power supply services were interrupted in 497 settlements across Ukraine. Fifty-six of them were left without electricity due to bad weather, while the rest – as a result of hostilities.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Most settlements in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi region faced power outages due to snow and wind.

Hostilities and technical failures caused power supply interruptions in 441 settlements.

A total of 134 emergency repair crews and 185 equipment units are working under tight schedule.

According to the ministry, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is remaining stable and controlled. No scheduled power outages are expected for household consumers at the moment.