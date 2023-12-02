Russia May Use Ukrainian Politicians In Psyops Expert's Opinion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The involvement of Ukrainian politicians in Russian information and psychological operations (PSYOPs) is quite possible.

The relevant statement was made by Petro Oleshchuk, Political Analyst, Doctor of Political Science, Associate Professor at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The involvement of certain Ukrainian politicians in Russian PSYOPs is, of course, possible,” Oleshchuk said.

In his words, there had been many cases in Ukraine's history, when Ukrainian officials were used by Russia in its own interests.

“Therefore, technically, there is nothing so strange about that. Another thing is what role can politicians play in this process? But, it is already a question for competent agencies,” Oleshchuk noted.

According to him, both law enforcement agencies and civil society should oppose such phenomena.

The expert emphasized that society should evaluate the actions of any politicians from the point of view of their compliance or non-compliance with the interests of the state and react to them, in particular, during the next elections.

The political analyst mentioned that Ukraine is dealing with a very serious enemy that can indeed use a wide variety of methods of influence and pressure.

“Russians realized that they would not be able to seize Ukraine just like that, en masse, so they need to use some other alternative methods. And it is obvious that now, at this stage of the war, they will choose different methods of information and psychological operations, psychological pressure, will try to undermine our statehood from the inside, will use such methods that we cannot even think about now,” Oleshchuk explained.

The expert called on Ukrainians not to trust 'information leaks' and not to rush conclusions after they hear or read something, as any information should be confirmed or refuted by reliable, official sources.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that Russia had been planning to use a meeting between Leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, scheduled as part of the Ukrainian politician's visit abroad, in its information and psychological operations.

Photo: kiev