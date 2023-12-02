War Update: 54 Russian Attacks Repelled In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 54 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukrainian warriors continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Sixty-nine combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian missile units hit four Russian artillery systems. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted one enemy Kh-59 guided air-launched missile.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched three missile strikes and 15 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 18 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. The enemy launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region's Kozacha Lopan. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka; Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched an air strike near Petropavlivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry. Ukrainian warriors repelled three enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and Sieverne, to the south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian warriors repelled nine enemy attacks. Russians launched an air strike near Pobieda, and launched artillery and mortar strikes on Pobieda, Marinka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the southeast of Vuhledar and to the west of Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made eight unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions to the south of the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne, to the west and northwest of Verbove. Over 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the city of Kherson and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.