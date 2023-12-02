Zelensky Says It Is Quite Fair That Russia Lost Its Influence In Two International Institutions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described Russia's exclusion from the councils of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Maritime Organization as "quite fair."

The head of state stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"It is important that Russia has lost its influence in two international institutions these days," he said.

He clarified that he meant the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Maritime Organization, with the latter being one of the world's key organizations that it is responsible for maritime safety.

"Truly, there is no place for terrorists there. And there will be no more Russian representatives in the governing bodies. It is quite fair," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that Russia was not re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization for 2024-2025, as well as to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.