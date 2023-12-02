-->


President Ilham Aliyev Attends Event Dedicated To UAE National Day In Dubai (PHOTO/VIDEO)


12/2/2023 3:09:56 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended an event on the occasion of the National Day of the United Arab Emirates held in Dubai, Trend reports.

