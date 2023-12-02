Turkmenistan's Two Regions Implementing Rice Harvesting Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. Farmers in
the Dashoguz and Lebap regions of Turkmenistan have successfully
fulfilled their contractual obligations to harvest rice, Trend reports.
This was reported to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar
Berdimuhamedov, by Deputy Prime Minister for Agriculture,
Tangryguly Atakhalliyev, at a government meeting.
According to him, in order to prepare the acreage for next year,
land plowing continues in the regions of Turkmenistan.
He noted that currently, in the regions of the country, in order
to obtain a rich harvest, according to the norms of agricultural
technology, wheat fields are being cared for. Along with this,
steps are being taken to fully harvest cotton, transport it to
reception points, and process it at specialized enterprises.
Furthermore, Atakhalliyev stressed that sugar beet is being
harvested in the Mary region, that the necessary measures are being
implemented for proper storage and processing of the harvested
crop, and that every effort is being made to ensure warm and
well-fed wintering of livestock, and that feed is being transported
to livestock farms.
The development of agriculture in Turkmenistan is taking place
with high dynamics and is one of the key sectors of the country's
economy.
Various types of agricultural crops are actively grown on the
territory of Turkmenistan, including wheat, cotton, rice, sugar
beet, fodder plants, vegetables, and melons, as well as fruit and
berry crops.
